ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Are Not Bad, Will Still Have Chance to Make Playoffs
Despite losing eight of their last nine and falling to 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, the Seattle Mariners will still have a chance to compete for a spot in the postseason, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
He made the comments on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
First off, they're not 'just bad.', Before I got on with you, I checked Fangraphs, the website, and the Mariners, according to Fangraphs, statistically, have a 45% chance to make the playoffs, which means that they're far from dead. And if they were to have a great weekend series, then that probably would jump to 60%. It's way too early to be thinking 'this is a lost cause, this team can't possibly come back'. I just think, especially the way the American League play is going to play out this year, where you have the Tigers and you have the Yankees separating themselves from the group, and then you have a bunch of teams in the middle: the Jays, the Rays, the Mariners, maybe Texas gets back in this conversation. I don't think they will, but maybe they do. Then all those teams in the Central, the Twins, the Guardians, the Royals... teams that are, generally speaking, mediocre in the regular season, are going to have an opportunity to make the playoffs.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below, as we talk about Bryce Miller's injury, Randy Johnson's double-sided comments on the M's and the Hall of Fame, and much more.
The Mariners are back in play on Friday night when they host the Guardians at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
