ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Are Not Bad, Will Still Have Chance to Make Playoffs

Though things look bleak for the Mariners right now, Buster Olney tells the Refuse to Lose podcast that the M's will still have a chance to compete for a spot in October.

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 17.
Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 17. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
Despite losing eight of their last nine and falling to 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, the Seattle Mariners will still have a chance to compete for a spot in the postseason, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

He made the comments on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

First ​off, ​they're ​not ​'just ​bad.', ​​Before ​I ​got ​on ​with ​you, ​I ​checked ​Fangraphs, ​the ​website, ​and ​the ​Mariners, ​according ​to ​Fangraphs, statistically, ​have ​a ​45% ​chance ​to ​make ​the ​playoffs, ​which ​means ​that ​they're ​far ​from ​dead. ​And ​if ​they ​were ​to ​have ​a ​great ​weekend ​series, ​then ​that ​probably ​would ​jump ​to ​60%. ​It's ​way ​too ​early ​to ​be ​thinking '​this ​is ​a ​lost ​cause, ​this ​team ​can't ​possibly ​come ​back'. ​ ​I just think, ​especially ​the ​way ​the ​American ​League ​play ​is ​going ​to ​play ​out ​this ​year, ​where ​you ​have ​the ​Tigers ​and ​you ​have ​the ​Yankees ​separating ​themselves ​from ​the ​group, ​and ​then ​you ​have ​a ​bunch ​of ​teams ​in ​the ​middle: ​the ​Jays, ​the ​Rays, ​​the ​Mariners, ​maybe ​Texas ​gets ​back ​in ​this ​conversation. ​I ​don't ​think ​they ​will, ​but ​maybe ​they ​do. ​Then ​all ​those ​teams ​in ​the ​Central, ​the ​Twins, ​the ​Guardians, ​the ​Royals... ​teams ​that ​are, ​generally ​speaking, ​mediocre ​in ​the ​regular ​season, ​are ​going ​to ​have ​an ​opportunity ​to ​make ​the ​playoffs.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney below, as we talk about Bryce Miller's injury, Randy Johnson's double-sided comments on the M's and the Hall of Fame, and much more.

The Mariners are back in play on Friday night when they host the Guardians at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.

