ESPN MLB Insider Tells Incredible Story About Seattle Mariners' Legend Edgar Martinez
After not making many moves in the offseason, the Seattle Mariners are counting on some internal changes to bring them better luck in 2025.
In terms of improving the offense, the M's are counting on a full-year of Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena, as well as a bounceback year from Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco. They are also hoping that a full year of instruction under Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer makes a difference.
Martinez, the National Baseball Hall of Famer, will be serving as the organization's Director of Hitting, and his influence on young hitters is well documented.
Check out this story from ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, who appeared on a recent episode of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
You know, I just remember my conversations with Alex Rodriguez about Edgar Martinez. And Alex talked about how, as a young player, he would go to the back of the plane when they were traveling, and he would ask Edgar questions constantly. You know, what do you do with this, and what's your thought process about this? And on 2-1 counts, what are you doing here?... He said that eventually Edgar would say, 'Okay, go the front of the plane3. I want to wind down, I want to turn it off.' But, Alex just thinks he is such an incredible wealth of information for a young hitter.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below, and a reminder, that he joins the podcast every single Thursday.
The Mariners open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
