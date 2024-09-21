Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Gives Tough Answer When Asked About Last Offseason
Appearing on the "Foul Territory" show on Friday, former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ty France confirmed what M's fans already feared: That the team knew last offseason wouldn't yield any big-ticket free agents for the organization.
Despite missing the playoffs by 1.0 game in 2023, France said it became apparent early in the offseason that the M's weren't going to be big spenders to improve the roster. He said the salary-dump trade of Eugenio Suarez all but confirmed that the team would have to subtract money in order to add it.
The M's are just 79-75 this year so there's certainly debate about whether or not the roster-building plans worked, but they certainly were creative in how they handled things.
The team shipped out the money owed to Evan White, Robbie Ray, Suarez and Marco Gonzales in order to bring in Jorge Polanco and Mitch Haniger. They also moved Jose Caballero for Luke Raley and shipped out Justin Topa while adding Ryne Stanek. They declined to offer Teoscar Hernandez even a qualifying offer.
With just eight games left in the regular season, the Mariners have only a seven percent chance to make the playoffs. They will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they play the Texas Rangers at 4:10 p.m. PT.
Emerson Hancock will start in that game against veteran right-hander Max Scherzer. For scoreboard-watching purposes, the Minnesota Twins (2.0 ahead of Seattle) are playing the Boston Red Sox. The Detroit Tigers (1.0 game ahead) are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
