Former Seattle Mariners Catcher Loses Spot With American League Contender
The Seattle Mariners are currently in a heated race with the Houston Astros for the first place in the American League West.
The Astros are playing a series against fellow playoff contenders the Kansas City Royals. And it looks like a former Mariner won't be able to help his prior team make up some ground on Houston.
The Royals designated former Seattle catcher Austin Nola for assignment on Friday before their game against the Astros.
Nola hasn't caught on with Kansas City and has yet to play a major league game this season. The Royals briefly selected his contract on June 15. Nola last six days with the team before Kansas City optioned him back down to its Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers.
Nola played 108 games for the Mariners from 2019-2020. Nola was an effective hitter for the Mariners and batted .269 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 79 games in 2019 and followed that up by hitting .273 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games in 2020.
Nola's time with Seattle was his first time in the big leagues after he was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
The Mariners included Nola in a trade package to the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020, in a deal that netted them 2022 All-Star first baseman Ty France and 2024 All-Star reliever Andres Munoz.
Trading Nola also opened the door for current Seattle catcher to make his major league debut in 2021, which has worked out well.
Nola also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers before signing with the Royals on Feb. 23 of this year.
Nola played decently overall during his time with the Padres but has failed to catch on with a team since his time in San Diego came to an end.
The rosters are set to expand on Sunday, there's not a lot of time left for a team to add Nola to a postseason-eligible roster. But he's shown to be a capable hitter and has experience as a first baseman, catcher and was drafted as a shortstop.
He'll likely find a home sometime in the near future.
