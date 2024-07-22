Former Mariners Felix Hernandez, Adrian Beltre Continue Friendly Rivalry at Hall of Fame
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman Adrian Beltre continued his friendly rivalry with Felix Hernandez on Sunday afternoon as Beltre went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
First, Beltre spoke for nearly 20 minutes in an eloquent speech about his life and career. He spent five years with the Mariners, who received a short but appropriate portion of his speech.
You can see Beltre's full speech below but he said he appreciated his time in Seattle, even though it wasn't the best stretch of his career. He also mentioned getting a chance to play with some of his favorite all-time teammates including Raul Ibanez, Richie Sexson and Hernandez.
He had a laugh at Hernandez's expense because of Hernandez's "King" nickname, and he also mentioned that Hernandez made Beltre look bad a few times in his career, but that his last at-bat against him was a hit.
For Hernandez's part, he sat down with Jon Morosi of the MLB Network to talk about Betlre and he said that he loved playing with him - but that he loved playing against him more.
Beltre's longtime teammate with the Texas Rangers, Elvis Andrus, also joined that interview with Morosi.
Beltre went into the Hall of Fame with Todd Helton, Jim Leyland and Joe Mauer. Beltre was elected on the first ballot and is one of the most accomplished players of the 2000s. He spent 21 years in the big leagues and he won two Gold Glove Awards with the Mariners (2007 and 2008).
Hernandez is eligible for the Hall of Fame next year, as is former Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki.
