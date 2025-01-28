Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Returns Back to Pittsburgh Pirates
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Adam Frazier has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
He posted the terms of the deal on social media:
Adam Frazier has agreed to a one-year, $1.525 million deal with the Pirates, per source. @JonHeyman was on it.
This is a homecoming for Frazier, who was drafted by the Pirates in the 2013 draft. He spent the first five full seasons of his career with the Pirates, making the All-Star team in 2021 before being traded to the San Diego Padres that summer.
The Mariners acquired him from San Diego after the 2021 season and he became the team's primary starter at second base, playing in 156 games in 2022. Though he hit just .238 with three home runs, Frazier did play a role in helping the Mariners break the playoff drought, and he provided the eventual game-winning hit in Game 2 of the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lifetime, Frazier is a .264 hitter, though he's struggled the last few years. He hit .240 for the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 before hitting just .202 for the Kansas City Royals in 2024. He's been to the playoffs in each of the last three years in his career though.
With the Pirates, he'll get an opportunity to work in a utility role, as he can also play in the outfield.
As for the Mariners, they still haven't addressed their needs at second base, and another potential option is off the board.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POLANCO to RIVAL?: Former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco, who could still be an option for the Mariners, is drawing interest from the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE:
MORE PROSPECT LOVE: The M's farm system has drawn rave reviews from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline this winter. You can add Keith Law of The Athletic to the list of fans. CLICK HERE:
WILD HISTORY: Dylan Moore and JP Crawford were in some wild baseball history in 2024 because of their home/road splits. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.