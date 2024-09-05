Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Joins Ownership Group of Local Soccer Team
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Charlie Furbush has joined the ownership group of Ballard FC, a soccer organization in Ballard, Wash.
The announcement was made on social media on Wednesday:
The Ace. Former @Mariners pitcher and new co-owner came and talked to us about the Seattle sports community, how excited he is to be part of #USLWtoBallard , and gave advice to aspiring pro athletes. We're so excited to have Charlie and his wife Michelle join our ownership group.
Ballard FC is currently a men's team, but a women's team is starting play in May of 2025 as well.
Furbush had this to say after the reveal: "I think this will create a long-lasting impact and we'll look back and be so fortunate that we were part of the group that started this."
The 38-year-old Furbush spent five years in the big leagues, including parts of all five with the Mariners. He came to Seattle in a trade with the Detroit Tigers during the 2011 season and proceeded to appear in 230 games for Seattle. He made 71 appearances in the 2013 season. Lifetime, he was 13-24 with a 3.97 ERA. He had a slightly higher 4.02 ERA with the Mariners. He actually started 10 games for the Mariners back in 2011 before turning into that dependable reliever. He last played for the Mariners in 2015, which was his final year in the big leagues.
You can learn more about Ballard FC and the growing of the women's programs by visiting the organization's website, right here.
