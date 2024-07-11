Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Signs Deal with Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Festa signed a minor league contract with American League West rivals Texas Rangers on Wednesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Festa pitched for the Mariners from 2018-2023, but his time with Seattle was impacted by injuries. In 89 games with Seattle, Festa had a 4.32 ERA, pitched 93.2 innings and struck out 102 batters.
Festa had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 which kept him out for that year and for 2021. He returned for 2022 but was designated for assignment on Aug. 8, 2023. He subsequently released that same day. That 2022 season was by far the best for Festa, as he appeared in 53 games and helped the Mariners get to the playoffs.
Festa signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres in January of this year and was invited to spring training but didn't have his contract selected. Festa failed to advance past the Padres' Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas and was released on May 16.
Festa didn't wait long to find a home and signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets on May 19. He pitched 11 games for the team's Triple-A Syracuse Mets and performed well — posting a 1.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts.
Festa was rewarded for his solid stint in Syracuse and his contract was selected on June 30. That same day, he made his lone appearance for the Mets and gave up five runs on four hits in one inning. He was DFA'd and sent back down to Syracuse, but Festa selected free agency — leading to his signing with the Rangers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MAKE CRUCIAL ROSTER MOVES: The Seattle Mariners made some crucial roster decisions, placing outfielder Dominic Canzone on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they've re-called Jonathan Clase from Tacoma. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHUT OUT PADRES: Pitching continued to prove itself as the strength of the Seattle Mariners as their staff combined for a 2-0 shutout against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER GETS EXCELLENT UPDATE: Seattle Manager Scott Servais provided a positive update on Bryan Woo's availability for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady