Former Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Jorge Polanco a Target For New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners are still looking for players to fill the holes in their infield.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at first base, second base and third base and have the same players they did when the break began.
Aside from two 2024 starters.
Seattle declined the $12 million option on second baseman Jorge Polanco and didn't tender a contract to third baseman Josh Rojas.
Rojas found a home by agreeing to a deal with the Chicago White Sox. And Polanco might not be too far behind finding a new home himself.
According to MLB Network insider and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, the defending American League champion New York Yankees are interested in signing Polanco to fill their respective vacancy at second base.
Polanco was traded to the Mariners on Jan. 29, 2024, after a 10-year stint with the Minnesota Twins that included an All-Star selection.
Polanco was hampered with injuries during his lone year in the Pacific Northwest that saw his offense and defense suffer. Polanco played just 118 games and spent about a month on the injured list from May 27-June 24. After that, he played through a lot of the season with a damaged patellar tendon that he got surgery on in the offseason.
This led to Polanco putting up a single-season career-low in batting average (.213) to go with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs.
The Yankees' second baseman from the last several seasons, Gleyber Torres, left to sign a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers.
There's been speculation Seattle could bring back Polanco for cheap, as he's expected to be healthy again by Spring Training. But if the Mariners have any interest in doing that, they might have to be quick.
