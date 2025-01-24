Former Seattle Mariners Triple-A Manager Takes Same Post with AL Contender
On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles named former major league catcher Tim Federowicz as the manager for the Norfolk Tides, the club's Triple-A affiliate.
Federowicz previously managed the Mariners Triple-A affiliate (Tacoma Rainiers) back in the 2022 season.
The following comes from the Orioles press release:
Federowicz joins the organization after managing Triple-A Toledo (DET) in 2024. He served as a major league catching coach for the Detroit Tigers in 2023 and was the manager for Triple-A Tacoma (SEA) in 2022. Federowicz retired after the 2021 season following a 13-year professional career that included parts of eight in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, and Texas Rangers.
With the Rainiers, Federowicz went 72-78 back in that 2022 season. As a player, he was a career .192 hitter. He played in 163 career games and hit 12 major league home runs.
The Rainiers are now managed by John Russell.
Russell and the Mariners will get ready to report to spring training in mid-February. Pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Ariz. on February 12 and the first spring training game is Feb. 21.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. They have more work to do this offseason, as they need to find solutions at both second base and third base.
Unfortunately, time is running out - as are the limited options at each position.
Opening Day is March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
