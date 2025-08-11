How Does Injured Slugger Fit into Seattle Mariners Roster When He Returns?
The Seattle Mariners enter Monday's off day in a great spot. At 66-53, Seattle is now a season-high 13 games over .500. They are in the top spot for the American League wild card and they are just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
And they are getting healthier. Bryce Miller is expected to be back after one more rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma, and Victor Robles figures to be back by the first of September.
Furthermore, Luke Raley is working back from back issues, and just hit a grand slam at Tacoma on Sunday.
We examined the overall roster issues that the Mariners face in a post over the weekend, but let's focus specifically on the discourse around Raley.
The positive
Luke Raley is a good player. Simply put. He offers defensive versatility, with the ability to play both right field and first base. He also offers power, having hit 22 home runs last season, and he offers speed. He's stolen double-digit bases in each of the last two seasons and he generally runs well, even if it doesn't always manifest itself in stolen bases.
The unfortunate realization
Because the Mariners went out and acquired Josh Naylor to play first base, Raley is no longer needed at that spot. Furthermore, because Dominic Canzone has asserted himself as a regular in the outfield (.280 average, seven home runs, 127 OPS+), Raley isn't needed as much out there, either.
So what happens upon return?
This is just one person's opinion, but I don't necessarily think there's a lot of opportunity for Raley right now. Dan Wilson has significantly shrunk his bench over the last few weeks, and I believe that Raley is about to be a victim of that as well.
I believe he can pinch run for Naylor late in games and then take over at first. I believe he can pinch-run for Canzone late in games and play in right field, and I believe he can pinch hit when you're looking for a late blast, but given how the rest of the lineup has performed, who are you pinch-hitting for at this point?
Maybe Mitch Garver, if he's in the game as the designated hitter? Maybe Donovan Solano or Dylan Moore, if the lineup has gotten disjointed at the end of a game? It can happen, but I don't believe it will be consistent. And it will only be further complicated by the return of Robles, who is a better runner and a better defender than Raley is.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT.
