Japanese Phenom Roki Sasaki Expected to be Posted at MLB Winter Meetings
The Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has laid out the club's offseason needs crystal clear.
The Mariners need a starter at second base, third base and a first baseman to pair at Luke Raley. Reports have seemed to indicate that Seattle prefers to address the corner infield spots while handling second base in-house.
But there's room for the Mariners to be flexible. They've been in talks with the Chicago Cubs for Nico Hoerner and if that deal is made, it could change the offseason approach.
But there's one other free agent that could change how Seattle improves the team.
The Mariners, despite owning arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, has a pitch prepared for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
And per reports, they'll have a chance to sell Sasaki on the Pacific Northwest sooner rather than later.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines is expected to post Sasaki during the Winter Meetings.
It's mildly shocking that Sasaki will be posted so soon, considering Chiba Lotte (and Sasaki) would get the most money after Jan. 15. Due to Sasaki's age, he's only eligible to sign a minor league deal. This will be offset (somewhat) by his signing bonus, which will come from team's international signing pool and not count towards major league payroll.
Any international signing will count towards the 2025 window after Jan. 15. Teams will have more money to sign Sasaki after that date. But Sasaki will be posted for a 45-day window, leading teams to be able to sign him during the 2025 international period.
Seattle has the max amount of 2025 signing money to give Sasaki as a bonus ($7.6 million) and could make moves to add up to 60% of that money to its already existing pool. Meaning the Mariners can sign Sasaki to a minor league contract with a bonus of up to $12.16 million.
Landing Sasaki would likely change the Mariners' offseason approach. He would join an already elite starting rotation. That could lead Seattle to be more willing to deal one of their starting pitchers and land an elite infielder. It could also lead to a six-man rotation, which would help preserve the health of the returning pitchers.
A deal with Sasaki could also help Seattle sign future highly-regarded free agents out of Japan in the future, such as Munetaka Murakami, who will all but certainly be heading stateside next offseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are the favorites to land Sasaki. But the Mariners have the money, pitching development and history of Japanese-born players that could make the PNW an intriguing destination for the World Baseball Classic gold medalist.
