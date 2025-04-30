Jorge Polanco is Making All Kinds of Seattle Mariners History with Hot Start
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the Mariners are now 17-12 on the season and they sit in first place in the American League West. They've won 13 of their last 17 games.
It was another banner night for M's infielder Jorge Polanco, who continued his torrid start to the season by going 2-for-3 with two home runs, narrowly missing a third. He's now hitting .389 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs. He has a .423 on-base percentage and a 1.242 OPS.
He's also making all kinds of team history.
First, per @MarinersPR:
Polanco is also the first Mariners player with 2 multi-homer games before the end of April since Nelson Cruz in 2015.
And this, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Mariners slugging leaders through season's first month:
Alex Rodriguez, .905 (1999)
Ken Griffey Jr., .861 (1996)
*Jorge Polanco, .819 (2025)
Ken Griffey Jr., .818 (1994)
Edgar Martinez (1995)/Griffey (1997), .786
After offseason knee surgery, Polanco looks like a completely different player than the one the M's had last season. After being acquired from the Minnesota Twins last winter, Polanco hit just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs. He also spent time on the injured list and the M's declined his $12.5 million team option in the offseason before bringing him back on a $7.75 million deal.
The Mariners and Angels will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. PT. Left-hander Tyler Anderson pitches for the Halos against M's righty Emerson Hancock. Polanco is not expected to be in the lineup, as his mild oblique issue has rendered him unable to hit right-handed.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the resilient series win over the Miami Marlins and he wants some apologies for the pushback he got on wanting the M's to bring back Jorge Polanco this offseason. Furthermore, he talks to noted injury expert Will Carroll on what exactly is going on with Logan Gilbert and what comes next. He catches up with Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch to talk about the team's recent run of strong play and addresses strong comments from a former MLB GM on Julio Rodriguez. And, Brady was given the coveted 1989 Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck rookie card. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN VOICE: We caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, who credits the M's new hitting coach tandem for their offensive turnaround. CLICK HERE:
DUMPER, AGAIN: Cal Raleigh hit his 10th homer of the season on Sunday, joining an elite group of catchers in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.