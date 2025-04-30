Jorge Polanco is Making All Kinds of Seattle Mariners History with Hot Start

Mariners slugging leaders through season's first month:



Alex Rodriguez, .905 (1999)

Ken Griffey Jr., .861 (1996)

*Jorge Polanco, .819 (2025)

Ken Griffey Jr., .818 (1994)

Edgar Martinez (1995)/Griffey (1997), .786



On Polanco's resurgence:



📸 @deanrutz pic.twitter.com/XWQrIva0pj