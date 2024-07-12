Los Angeles Angels Rookie to Make Major League Debut vs. Mariners on Thursday
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 and put up five of those runs against a struggling rookie pitcher Adam Mazur. On Thursday, in Game 1 of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners will face another rookie — Jack Kochanowicz.
The difference between Mazur and Kochanowicz is that the latter will be making his major league debut.
It'll be a tough outing for the rookie as he will go toe-to-toe with Seattle starter Luis Castillo, who has a 3.72 ERA in 19 starts this year and is coming off an eight-strikeout game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 5.
Kochanowicz has been with the Angels organization for five years. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Harriton High School in Bala Cynwyd., Penn.
Kochanowicz didn't make his debut for Los Angeles' farm system until 2021, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 season.
He hasn't made an appearance in Triple-A this season, but in 16 starts with the Angels' Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, he's posted a 4.55 ERA with 79 strikeouts.
Kochanowicz is ranked as the organization's No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com. Kochanowicz is already on Los Angeles' 40-man roster.
Seattle has won four of their last six and took both games against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mariners have knocked three home runs in their last two games.
First pitch is 6:38 p.m. PT.
