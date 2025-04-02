Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Sending Down Pitcher Emerson Hancock
SEATTLE — Coming off a 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, the Seattle Mariners made a roster move that seemed inevitable.
The Mariners optioned starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and selected the contract of left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz in a corresponding move.
Hancock made his first start of the season on Monday, filling in for starter George Kirby, who's on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Hancock allowed six earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched. Due to his early pull, Seattle's bullpen had to go long. Carlos Vargas pitched 3.2 innings, Eduard Bazardo threw two innings and Collin Snider and Tayler Saucedo pitched 1.1 innings apiece.
Hancock has been the Mariners No. 6 starter the last two seasons. He hasn't had numbers as impressive as the core starting rotation, but has been more than serviceable. He had a 4.75 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched across 12 starts in 2024. He worked on his secondary pitches in the offseason, and his confidence and refined arsenal was complimented throughout spring training by manager Dan Wilson. Backup catcher Mitch Garver said he was excited to see Hancock's secondary repertoire several days before his start.
In a pregame interview Tuesday, Wilson was confident in Hancock's bouncing back from Monday's game. He also discussed what the conversation was like with Hancock before he was sent back down to Triple-A.
"We talked about it a little bit — the tough luck he ran into, and those balls finding some holes," Wilson said. "And that's tough, no doubt about it. But that's baseball. And I know he knows that. And he's been through it before. But again, just the way he attacks the zone with his stuff and the adjustments he's made, he's on the right path."
Hancock's second start was originally scheduled for the last game of a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants on April 7. It's still uncertain what the team will do for that game. The Mariners could re-slot the starting rotation, opt for a bullpen day or bring up another starter such as veteran Casey Lawrence or prospect Logan Evans.
Hancock cannot be brought back up before 10 days unless there's an injury.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS BATS GO QUIET IN 4-1 LOSS TO DETROIT TIGERS: The Mariners were held to one hit and fell prey to another first inning showcase by the Tigers lineup on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
JORGE POLANCO AWAY FROM MARINERS ON PATERNITY LEAVE: The veteran infielder will be out for at least the rest of the current homestead due to the birth of his child. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SELECT CONTRACT OF LEFTY JHONATHAN DIAZ: The Mariners brought up the southpaw reliever after having to go deep into the bullpen Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.