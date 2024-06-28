Mariners' Catcher Cal Raleigh Ranks Very High on Prestigious List of League Leaders
After hitting a massive three-run home run which gave the Seattle Mariners' a 3-1 lead on Wednesday afternoon, M's catcher Cal Raleigh now ranks very high in this incredible clutch metric.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh has given the @Mariners the lead with 9 of his 14 home runs this season.
Most go-ahead HR in MLB this season:
Aaron Judge (15)
Gunnar Henderson (12)
José Ramírez (10)
Cal Raleigh (9)
Shohei Ohtani (9)
Ketel Marte (9)
That stat was put out during the M's game yesterday and before Ohtani played on Wednesday night. Ohtani had a go-ahead homer for the Dodgers, which now gives him 10 of these games.
As for Raleigh, he continues to be a big-time performer for Seattle. While he's hitting just .204, he now has 14 homers and 49 RBI, which both lead the team. Because of Mitch Garver's emergence as a back-up catcher, Raleigh is now free to play designated hitter more often, which allows the M's to keep his bat in the lineup even when he's not catching.
The "Big Dumper," as he's affectionately known, had two home runs in the recent series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a career-high 30 homers a season ago and hit 27 back in the 2022 season that saw the Mariners break the playoff drought.
Though he may never hit for a high average, if he keeps doing damage like this, the M's will take it.
The Mariners are 46-37 and lead the American League West by 4.5 games over the Houston Astros. They'll play the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
