Mariners' Catcher Cal Raleigh Ranks Very High on Prestigious List of League Leaders

Cal Raleigh has given the @Mariners the lead with 9 of his 14 home runs this season.



Most go-ahead HR in MLB this season:

🔹Aaron Judge (15)

🔹Gunnar Henderson (12)

🔹José Ramírez (10)

🔹Cal Raleigh (9)

🔹Shohei Ohtani (9)

🔹Ketel Marte (9)