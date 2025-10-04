Mariners First Baseman Josh Naylor May Exit ALDS Because of Paternal Leave
The Seattle Mariners, already missing starting pitcher Bryan Woo due to pectoral inflammation, may also be without one of their biggest bats for part of their American League Divisional Series against the Detroit Tigers. At least, for a short amount of time.
First Baseman Josh Naylor isn't injured, and he certainly isn't being held out for disciplinary reasons. The first sacker's wife is due to have a baby any day now, and Naylor has vowed to be there for the birth. Because of that potential scenario, the Mariners added infielder Ben Williamson to add depth. He would play third base, and Eugenio Suarez would likely man first, in Naylor's absence.
“I mean, it's obviously a possibility, and, you know, it's something to think about for sure,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “And, you know, you have to sort of weigh as much of this as you can, all the unexpecteds.”
“Keeping Benny Williamson, a guy that was with us most of the season, played a great third base all year long, and provides a little bit more right-handed hitting for us, keeps us a little bit more balanced on the bench,” Wilson said. “Those are the things that weighed most heavy.”
Naylor will Start in Game 1 for the Mariners
Naylor is penciled into Dan Wilson's lineup for Game 1 tonight, while the team is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his availability. The Seattle skipper says the entire team sympathizes with Naylor, who has hit .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and 32 runs scored since joining the club at the trade deadline.
“Playing through some of the stuff that he’s had to play through shows you that intensity, that toughness, and you love to see that,” Wilson said before the Mariners’ Thursday scrimmage. “I know he’s got a lot on his plate with his wife back home, ready for what she’s going to go through. He’s a tough cookie."
"That’s what shows through to me: how strong he is mentally. He’s brought that to our guys, he’s brought that to our clubhouse, and that’s been huge.”