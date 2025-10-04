Mariners Release 'Hype Video' Ahead of ALDS Showdown with Detroit
There's no doubt that T-Mobile Park should be rocking when the Seattle Mariners hit the field for their first postseason game of 2025. The American League West Champions will battle the Wild Card winners, the Detroit Tigers, for an opportunity to advance.
In what has become a somewhat magical year that featured a heroic ending, the M's have been riding high. While some of that momentum and excitement may have been quelled a bit due to the team having five days off and a bye through the preliminary round. However, you wouldn't know it by talking to the team, its fans, or the team's manager.
"I'm excited to get those guys out there in front of the home fans here at T-Mobile Park," Seattle skipper Dan Wilson told reporters. "I think it will be an energy-filled couple of days."
Mariners Hype Things Up Online
Once the dust had settled and it became clear who their opponents would be, the Seattle organization released a 'hype video' on YouTube. It not only highlighted a terrific season, but it also saluted the fans and the community, as well. It seemed to perfectly tell the tale of a team that went on a tear late in the 2025 campaign.
In what will be a raucous environment tonight, Wilson has tabbed righthander George Kirby to take the hill for the Mariners. The 27-year-old pitcher went 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA, 137 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 126 innings pitched.
“Super honored,” Kirby said about being named as the starter. “It's a big game and something you always dream of, being able to start Game 1 or any game in the playoffs, for that matter.”
Luis Castillo has been named Seattle's game 2 starter, as the team waits out the temporary, nagging injury to 15-game winner Bryan Woo. However, many believe that the M's are still heavily favored against Detroit --- even without their ace.