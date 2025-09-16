Mariners Match-Up: First Place Seattle Looks to Extend Winning Streak to Ten Games
The Seattle Mariners will try to make it 10 straight wins in a row as they begin a three-game road series with the Kansas City Royals. The M's are now 1/2 game up in the standings as the leaders of the American League West Division and will look to keep their momentum going.
Righthander Logan Gilbert (4-6, 3.54 ERA) will get the start for Seattle, while veteran Michael Wacha (9-11, 3.45 ERA) will take the hill for Kansas City. Both pitchers have had up-and-down seasons, as indicated by their records. So, it should be a fairly even match-up on the bump tonight.
Gilbert has faced the Royals seven times in his career, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.66 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Wacha has a 2-4 career mark against Seattle with an ERA of 6.00 and 33 strikeouts in nine appearances.
The Mariners have soared back in the pennant race when, just two weeks ago, they looked in danger of missing the postseason. Their current nine-game winning streak includes a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and taking all four games from their division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle's Success has the Team Soaring
The Mariners are the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now, and they've now sailed into first place. They have an MVP-caliber superstar in Cal Raleigh and one of the best young players in baseball in Julio Rodriguez. Their starting pitching is solid, and closer Andres Munoz is as good as anyone in the game.
The Mariners look poised to make some noise when the playoffs roll around. But right now, Seattle manager Dan Wilson says the team's attitude is to just keep playing good baseball the rest of the way.
“This is the time where you want to get hot,” Wilson said. “This is the time where you want to play well. And these guys are doing it. It’s been a great stretch here.”