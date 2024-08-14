Outfielder Victor Robles Comments on New Contract with Seattle Mariners
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners locked up veteran outfielder Victor Robles to a two-year contract extension with a team option for a third year.
It's a win-win for both player and team, as the M's get a solid player for 2025 and beyond. As for Robles, he gets some security and nearly $10 million in guaranteed money. Robles has proven to an offensive catalyst, a fan-favorite and a solid defender who can help the M's in multiple ways. He's filled in admirably in the leadoff spot with J.P. Crawford out and has filled in for center fielder Julio Rodriguez as well.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Victor Robles on his extension (via interpreter):
"In a couple months, I would've tested free agency. But to me, money really isn't everything. The Mariners gave me an opportunity, and I saw it as a way to kind of thank them for all the help and everything they've done for me."
Robles came to Seattle at the beginning of June after being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals and certainly has earned the trust and respect of the organization. He's hitting .292 in 43 games with Seattle. He's also popped three homers and stolen 12 bases.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Tigers once again at Comerica Park. FIrst pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Beau Briske. Woo is 5-1 on the season with a 2.27 ERA.
