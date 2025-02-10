Popular Website Predicts Incredible Year For Seattle Mariners Best Hitters
There are two days until the Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers report to the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., for spring training. And the position players won't be too far behind.
The Mariners offense in 2024 was the biggest weakness of the team. The group led the league in strikeouts (1,625) and were on pace to set the all-time MLB record at several points in the season. But there's reason to believe that the lineup in 2025 could be better. And a popular website predicts a solid season for Seattle's two best hitters.
FanGraphs' ZiPS projections have both catcher Cal Raleigh and center fielder Julio Rodriguez finishing as two of the 15-most valuable batters in baseball. According to the projections, the model has Rodriguez recording a 5.8 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR) and Raleigh with a 5.3 fWAR. The projections have Rodriguez finishing seventh in that stat and Raleigh finishing 11th.
According to a story published on Seattle Sports by writer Zac Hereth, the Mariners are one of four teams predicted to have two players finish in the top 15 in fWAR. The full projections have Rodriguez finishing 2025 with a .281 batting average, 27 home runs, 91 RBIs and 27 steals. It has Raleigh hitting .230 with 28 homers and 65 RBIs.
If both Raleigh and Rodriguez hit in the order where they did in 2024, then Rodriguez will bat second and Raleigh will be third, both behind leadoff man Victor Robles.
If Raleigh and Rodriguez perform up to the standards that FanGraphs ZiPS projection model has for them, then both are likely due for All-Star seasons and the offense could be significantly better in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS RELIEVER AUSTIN VOTH HEADING TO NIPPON PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL: The former University of Washington pitcher played one season with the Mariners in 2024 and was non-tendered in the offseason. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INSIDER LISTS REASONS TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTFIELD CORE: Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish detailed reasons to be positive about the group of Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INSIDER INCLUDES INTERESTING PLAYER ON 26-MAN ROSTER PREDICITION: Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times didn't have many shockers in his roster prediction, but did have one interesting player included. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.