Popular Former Seattle Mariners 3B Won't Return to Television Broadcasts in 2025
According to a report from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, former Seattle Mariners third baseman Mike Blowers won't return to the team's broadcasts on ROOT Sports this season.
News: ROOT Sports is finalizing its new-look broadcasting lineup for the Mariners 2025 season:
OUT: Dave Sims and Mike Blowers
IN: Angie Mentink, Jay Buhner, Dave Valle, Ryan Rowland-Smith, with Aaron Goldsmith assuming TV play-by-play full-time.
Within the story posted above, Jude said that Blowers had no comment on the matter. Blowers dealt with health issues last season, but his silence leads us to believe this decision is not related to that, though that is just speculation.
Now 59-years-old, Blowers spent 11 seasons in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He actually had three separate stints with the Mariners: 1992-1995, 1997 and 1999.
A career .257 hitter, Blowers was part of the famed 1995 Mariners team that tracked down the Angels to win the American League West, and then beat the Yankees in a memorable ALDS. That was the first trip to the playoffs ever for the franchise and Blowers was a big part of it, hitting .257 with 23 homers and 96 RBI alongside Ken Griffey Jr., Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Tino Martinez.
As Jude notes, Blowers isn't the only shakeup to the broadcasts this season: longtime play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims has left for New York to become the lead broadcaster for the Yankees Radio Network (WFAN).
The Mariners open the regular season on March 27.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TO THE RIVALS: Ben Gamel, who spent parts of three seasons with the M's, has signed a major league deal with the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE:
SECOND BASE SITUATION: Speaking this week on Seattle Sports 710, general manager Justin Hollander spoke about how the team plans to handle second base this season. CLICK HERE:
READY TO GO: Bryce Miller is already hitting 95 MPH in his bullpen sessions and he looks ready to go as the team readies for Peoria. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.