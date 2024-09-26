Popular Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Interaction with Fan on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. The Mariners are now 82-77 this season, marking their fourth consecutive winning season, but it's unlikely to finish with a playoff berth.
In the win, George Kirby made some elite baseball history and Julio Rodriguez did as well, hitting the 20/20 plateau for the third consecutive season.
And Victor Robles continued to be fun in every possible way.
At the plate, Robles went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and three runs scored. And in the field, he went viral for a late-game interaction with a fan.
Below, you can see Robles reaching in and stealing some popcorn from this young 'Stros fan. It will be a memory that that kid will never forget.
The 27-year-old former top prospect has been a breath of fresh air for the Mariners since arriving in early June.
Not only is he hitting .327 in 75 games with the Mariners, but he's stolen 29 bases for the M's, often setting the tone at the top of the lineup. He's played excellent defense in multiple outfield positions and has showcased an incredible personality and enthusiasm for the game, giving his team a serious energy jolt when they needed it.
The Mariners rewarded him with a two-year contract extension back in August, giving him some financial security moving forward.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night as they start the final homestand of the year against the Oakland Athletics.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
GOTTA WIN THE ONES YOU SHOULD: If and when the Mariners miss the playoffs this season, they can look no further than the ability to not beat bad teams. CLICK HERE:
NOT DONE YET: Some of the M's top prospects will continue playing this fall in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE to find out who:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: