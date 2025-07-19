Randy Arozarena Joins Seattle Mariners Legends in History as Epic Hot Stretch Continues
After serving as an alternate for the American League in the All-Star Game last week, Randy Arozarena continued his epic hot stretch for the Seattle Mariners on Friday night as the M's beat the Houston Astros 6-1 at T-Mobile Park.
Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk, connecting for his 10th blast in the last 14 games. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that puts him in an extremely rare class of team history.
Randy !!
Mariners with 10 homers in a 14-game span:
2025 Randy Arozarena
2025 Cal Raleigh
2015 Nelson Cruz
1996 Ken Griffey Jr.
1996 Jay Buhner
1994 Ken Griffey Jr.
1985 Gorman Thomas
Arozarena's blast in the fourth inning gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead at the time and helped them move to 52-45 on the season. With the victory, Seattle is now just four games back of Houston in the American League West. The M's haven't won the division since the 2001 season.
Seattle is also tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League. Beyond Arozarena, the M's got a home run from Mitch Garver and an RBI single from J.P. Crawford. Julio Rodriguez walked twice, continuing a nice run at the plate for him.
Raleigh, who just won the Home Run Derby, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single as well.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send rookie Logan Evans to the mound against veteran right-hander Lance McCullers.
