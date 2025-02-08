Recently Jettisoned Seattle Mariners Pitcher Elects Free Agency
After being designated for assignment earlier this week, veteran left-hander Jhonathan Diaz has elected free agency.
The Mariners announced the move on social media:
Roster moves:
OF Cade Marlowe cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
LHP Jhonathan Díaz cleared waivers and elected free agency.
That's a tough loss for the Mariners, who were probably hoping that Diaz would stay in the organization. He served as valuable rotation depth in 2024.
Now 28 years old, Diaz put together a solid season (mostly) at Triple-A Tacoma, going 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 23 appearances. Furthermore, the M's brought him up on multiple occasions to fill holes on the roster. He made five appearances (one start), going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA.
While the M's have, perhaps, the best starting rotation in all of baseball, they do not have a lot of depth in the minor leagues. Emerson Hancock is the No. 6 option, and Diaz was the seventh. With Diaz gone, the M's will have to hope to uncover another diamond in the rough at spring training behind Hancock. Top pitching prospect Logan Evans could be an option this season as well, though he's never pitched in Triple-A at this point.
Diaz pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs in 36.2 innings.
He's appeared in 16 career big-league games with the Angels and Mariners and now he'll try to latch onto another team as spring training begins next week.
