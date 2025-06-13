Here's What Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Had to Say About Dominic Canzone
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had a poor series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They were swept for the second time in three games, had a failed comeback in Game 1 and gave up a multi-run lead in Game 3. It wasn't a good stretch for the Mariners, but it was a good series overall for outfielder Dominic Canzone.
In his first set of games since being recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 9, Canzone hit .286 (2-for-7) with a double, a home run, a run and two RBIs. One of his hits was a two-run homer and the other was a double. Both were his first pair of base-hits this season.
Canzone's home run came June 9 and was a 450-foot shot that tied the game 4-4 and ultimately sent the contest to extra innings.
Ever since Seattle acquired Canzone in a trade with Arizona on July 31, 2023, he's struggled to consistently transfer his power displayed in the minor leagues to the majors. But the series against the Diamondbacks was a good sign he's trending toward the right direction.
"It's great to see," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said before a game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. "And it's a credit to Dom, the hitting guys down in Tacoma, as well, and to our hitting guys. I think when you go down and you work on some things and you're able to kind of make some adjustments and come back, you have some success with it, I think everybody up and down feels good about that. ... I think in terms of Dom, the consistency was there right now. And so far in the couple of games he's had an opportunity to play in, his intent has been very aggressive and the consistency has been there. He's found the barrel a couple of times and is really hitting the ball well. That's what you're hoping for, and that's what he's been able to do."
Canzone will start at right field for Seattle and will bat seventh against Cleveland at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
