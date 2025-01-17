Seattle Mariners Outright Left-Handed Pitcher to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners have started to make their first series of transactions of the offseason after they signed their first starting-caliber bat of the offseason.
The Mariners signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano for one year, $3.5 million. He'll likely be the only player added to the roster this offseason that will be a perennial factor on the 26-man roster in 2025.
To make room for Solano on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated left-handed reliever Austin Kitchen for assignment.
The Mariners didn't wait the full seven days to determine what to do with Kitchen and outrighted him to the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Kitchen was originally acquired by the team on Sept. 9 after Seattle claimed him off waivers from the Miami Marlins.
Kitchen earned his first professional contract with the Colorado Rockies, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina.
Kitchen was DFA'd by the Rockies on June 23 of last season and claimed by the Marlins two days later.
Kitchen has seen limited major league action in his four seasons as a professional. He made four appearances for Miami in 2024 (one start) and posted a 14.14 ERA with four strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Kitchen didn't fair much better in his limited action in Tacoma. In four outings with the Rainiers, Kitchen posted a 14.73 ERA with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.
Kitchen hasn't fared well in his limited stretch of action in the majors and in the Mariners' organization.
Seattle went through several different front-end relievers last season amid struggles. And 2024 proved that depth, with Kitchen helps provide, is important. Especially for a team as dependent on its pitching as the Mariners.
