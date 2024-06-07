Mariners Are Tied For Most Top 100 Prospects in Latest Baseball America Rankings
According to the latest Baseball America rankings, the Seattle Mariners now have seven Top 100 prospects, which is tied for the most of any team in the league.
Per the Mariners' Player Development account on "X:"
The @Mariners 7 players in @BaseballAmerica's Top 100 prospect rankings are tied for the most in the Majors (also: Chicago Cubs).
15. INF Colt Emerson
37. INF Cole Young
47. C Harry Ford
49. OF Lazaro Montes
63. OF Jonny Farmelo
83. INF Tyler Locklear
85. RHP Logan Evans
Having a good farm system doesn't always guarantee success, as players still need to develop and grow as they move through the system, but it certainly helps position a major league team for success.
Interestingly enough, while the Mariners are built at the major league level on the strength of a starting pitcher core, the top six prospects on this list are all position players. Evans, the lone pitcher, is the closest guy to the majors. The team has already indicated that they plan to bring him up in a relief capacity later this summer.
About the prospects
-The 18-year-old Emerson was the first-round pick for the M's in 2023. He's currently playing at Single-A Modesto.
-The 20-year-old Young was the first-round pick for the M's in 2022. He's currently playing in Double-A Arkansas.
-The 21-year-old Ford was a first-round pick for the Mariners in 2021. He is currently playing at Double-A Arkansas.
-The 19-year-old Montes was signed by the Mariners in January of 2022. He's currently at Single-A Modesto.
-The-19-year-old Farmelo was taken in the 2023 draft at No. 29 overall. He's at Single-A Modesto.
-The 23-year-old Locklear is playing at Triple-A Tacoma right now. He was the second-round pick of the M's in 2022 out of VCU.
-Evans was selected in the '23 draft as well. He leads the Texas League in ERA right now. He is playing at Double-A Arkansas.
