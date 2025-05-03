Seattle Mariners' Ben Williamson Wows Social Media with Incredible Catch on Friday
Seattle Mariners rookie Ben Williamson wowed fans on Friday night with an incredible play he made in the bottom of the first inning against the Texas Rangers.
Playing third base, Joc Pederson hit a parachute into short left field. Williamson raced back and caught the ball over his left shoulder while diving in front of Randy Arozarena.
You can watch it below, and see some of the reactions from social media:
Williamson, the team's second-round pick in the 2023 draft, has been lauded for his defensive ability at third base, but he's also proven capable of handling himself with the bat as well. Thus far, he's hitting .260 with a homer and seven RBIs through 50 official at-bats. He's got a .302 on-base percentage and an OPS of .662.
If the Mariners are able to solidify third base, it would go a long way toward rounding out a roster that has been set back by injuries in the early going. Victor Robles, Ryan Bliss, Dylan Moore and Luke Raley are all position players on the injured list and Jorge Polanco is not yet able to play defense because of discomfort in his oblique. He also can't hit right-handed yet.
The Mariners will enter play on Saturday at 19-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won a division title since 2001.
First pitch with the Rangers is set for 4:05 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against longtime veteran Patrick Corbin.
Castillo is 3-2 so far.
