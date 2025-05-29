Seattle Mariners Bring Back Veteran Pitcher in Slew of Roster Moves
The Seattle Mariners made a slew of roster moves on Thursday before a series finale against the Washington Nationals. They announced that they have brought up veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence while sending Blas Castano down to Triple-A.
Furthermore, the team has designated catcher Blake Hunt for assignment, and they'll try to keep him in the organization after he goes through the waiver process. Castano made his major league debut in Wednesday's 9-0 loss, giving up three earned runs in three innings.
Lawrence, 37, has been up-and-down with the Mariners all season, and he even made an appearance for the Toronto Blue Jays as well. He's been designated for assignment multiple times by Seattle, but keeps finding his way back to the organization and on the roster. He's gone 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA this season and he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox last week in a 1-0 loss.
Thus far, he's struck out seven batters in 17.2 total innings. He'll serve as a depth option in the bullpen for Thursday's game, and then could be removed from the roster once again when Bryce Miller is activated, which could come as soon as Friday.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 30-24 overall and in first place in the American League West, though the lead over the Houston Astros is down to 0.5 games.
The M's will finish out the series with the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT as MacKenzie Gore pitches for Washington against right-hander Emerson Hancock. After a tough open to the season, Hancock is now a respectable 2-2 with a 5.95 ERA.
Gore is 2-5 with a 3.47.
