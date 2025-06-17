Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Chasing More MLB History
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the middle of one of the best seasons for a catcher in MLB history. In the past two seasons, he's set numerous franchise and MLB records — some of which have been held for decades by Hall of Famers.
Raleigh will have an opportunity to add another record to his growing list of them in the next month.
According to a pregame note shared by Mariners PR on "X," the Platinum Glove-winning catcher needs just three home runs before the All-Star break to pass Johnny Bench for the most by a catcher in that span in MLB history. That mark has stood since 1970.
Raleigh is currently tied for second in MLB history for the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break (26). Ivan Rodriguez reached that mark in 2000. The All-Star break begins July 14 for the M's.
Raleigh has scored 45 runs in 70 games this season and has hit 12 doubles and 26 home runs with 54 RBIs as of Monday. He's slashed .259/.369/.606 with a .975 OPS. The Seattle catcher leads catchers this season in runs, RBIs, walks (42), steals (seven) and extra base hits.
The Mariners inked Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million contract before the season began, which has immediately paid dividends for the club.
As of Monday, Raleigh is second in baseball in fWAR (FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement) with 4.0, behind only defending American League MVP Aaron Juge (5.9). He's tied for eighth in the majors in bWAR (Baseball Reference WAR) at 3.3.
Raleigh is second in the American League in All-Star votes behind Judge, according to the first voting update. If he continues to receive the votes and his pace continues, he'll become the first Seattle catcher ever to be named an All-Star Game starter.
