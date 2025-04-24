Seattle Mariners Could Get Back Hugely Important Roster Piece From Injury This Weekend
The Seattle Mariners could be in a position to get back ace reliever Matt Brash from the injured list this weekend when they host the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park.
He missed all of 2024 and the beginning of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Brash, who made his fourth rehab appearance on Wednesday for Triple-A Tacoma, went one inning, surrendering one hit. He walked no one and struck out one while throwing 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes. Reports from @MiLBMariners indicated that he sat at 96-97 MPH.
It's speculative to assume that Brash will be back this weekend, as the M's could want to see more from him at Triple-A, but he seems to be exceedingly close to returning and a weekend call-up would jive with the late-April return they've mentioned all along.
The 26-year-old has some of the best stuff in baseball and led the majors in appearances (78) back in 2023. He struck out 107 batters in 70.2 innings that year and will be a huge addition to Dan Wilson's bullpen.
While maybe not initially, he should pair with Andres Munoz at the back-end of the bullpen to make a dynamite 1-2 punch. Eventually, Troy Taylor and Gregory Santos, also in Triple-A, should factor into the bullpen as well.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 13-11 overall and in second place in the American League West. They'll take on the Boston Red Sox at 10:35 a.m. PT before returning back to Seattle to open up the Marlins series on Friday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Toronto, the M's ability to get contributions from everywhere and reasons for further optimism. However, the latest update on George Kirby is a little worrisome. CLICK HERE:
STRUGGLING STARTERS: The Mariners rotation is supposed to be the lifeblood of the team, but they haven't held up their end of the bargain just yet. CLICK HERE:
EXTRA HIT: An official scoring change from last week just got announced by MLB, giving Cal Raleigh even better stats than we thought on the off day. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.