Two Seattle Mariners Pitchers Among The Best in The League in Incredible Category
The undisputable strength of the Seattle Mariners in 2024 was the starting pitching rotation.
The group led the major leagues in quality starts and was the only one that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. All five starters had ERAs below 3.70.
The rotation has three All-Stars. George Kirby and Luis Castillo made it in 2023 and Logan Gilbert made it for the first time of his career in 2024.
Gilbert was the ace of the Mariners staff. He joined the 200-200 club for the first time (200 strikeouts, 200 innings pitched) and led the league in WHIP (0.89).
Another Seattle pitcher, second-year major leaguer Bryce Miller, wasn't too far behind in that last statistic. He finished fourth in the league in WHIP (0.98).
That statistic wasn't the only one Miller and Gilbert were among the best in the league in.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from SleeperMLB, Gilbert and Miller were both top four in the majors in 2024 in lowest batting average allowed. Gilbert was third and allowed just a .196 and Miller was tied for fourth, having allowed an average of .200.
The only two pitchers above Gilbert and Miller were Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (.190) and Philadelphia Phillies hurler Zack Wheeler (.192).
Gilbert and Miller have two of the most extensive pitching arsenals in the league. And according to a recent video shared on Miller's "X" account, the arsenal might get even more versatile.
Gilbert will likely be either the No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher for the Mariners in 2025 and Miller will be depended upon more after an elite sophomore season.
