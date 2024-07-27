Seattle Mariners Division Rivals Looking to Add to Offense
The Seattle Mariners went out and got a much-needed bat from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday when they traded for outfielder Randy Arozarena. They followed that up with a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia.
The Mariners trail by one game in the American League West. The first-place Houston Astros are reportedly trying to make some moves themselves for a couple veteran arms.
But it's not just Houston that Seattle has to worry about.
The defending 2023 World Series champions Texas Rangers are 1.5 games behind the Mariners in the AL West standings. The Rays might not be done trading to the AL West. Unfortunately for Seattle — Tampa Bay's next moves could be with Texas.
Per a report from ESPN's Buster Olney — the Rangers have been in discussions with the Rays about infielders Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz. Paredes was an All-Star in 2024 and Diaz was named to the Midsummer Classic in 2023.
Paredes is hitting .250 this year with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs. Diaz is batting .272 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs.
If Texas manages to acquire one (or both) then it would be a big boost.
The Rangers rank 18th in team batting average (.240) according to ESPN.com. Third baseman Josh Jung has missed most of the season with a right wrist fracture and having either Diaz or Paredes would give Texas some insurance at the position.
Either player would give the Rangers some versatility. Both have spent time in their careers playing at first, third and designated hitter.
The Mariners have also been included in rumors for Diaz and Paredes. But the recent trade for Arozarena makes that a lot less likely.
Seattle, Texas and Houston are all still firmly in the AL West picture. So far, the Mariners have been the only one of the three to make a significant move.
There's four days left until the trade deadline. And Seattle's recent moves might incline the Astros and the Rangers to get some deals done.
