Seattle Mariners Excel Against Familiar Opponents
The Seattle Mariners had their three game win streak snapped with a 6-5 defeat against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Even with the defeat, the Mariners still own one of the most impressive marks in the MLB.
Seattle has a record of 18-6 against its American League West rivals — the best intradivision record in the league. The Mariners have played the Texas Rangers six times, the Houston Astros seven times, the Oakland Athletics six times and the Angels five times this season.
Seattle is 4-1 against Los Angeles, 4-2 against Oakland, 5-1 against Texas and 5-2 vs. Houston as of Saturday (July 13).
The Mariners are also the only team in the league to have won all their divisional series up to that point.
What's crazy is that, statistically, Seattle hasn't been world beaters against its rivals.
According to StatMuse, only four of the Mariners' 18 wins have been by five runs or more. As a team, they're batting .228 and have struck out 219 times against their AL West adversaries.
Pitching has been the difference. Seattle has given up five or more runs in just six games against its division this season.
The Mariners have the second-easiest schedule post-All-Star break, according to Tankathon. 28 of their remaining 66 games are against divisional opponents.
Seattle owns a one-game lead against the Astros in the AL West after Friday's loss to the Angels. There's a chance the Mariners go into the All-Star Break trailing Houston in the division standings.
Ideally, the Mariners would like to keep the lead and have a good run in a favorable second half of the season. If the Astros do take the lead, than Seattle will be in a pretty good position based on how it's done against its rivals to take it back.
