Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Houston Astros
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won their first series of the season after coming back from five runs down to beat the Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday.
The most recent series can give the Mariners the necessary bit of momentum they need to get back on track. But they didn't make it out of the three-game set against the Astros unscathed, and there's still reason for concern.
Here's some takeaways from Seattle's series win against Houston:
Mariners continue to play close to the vest
All three of the Mariners games against the Astros were decided by one run. Seattle beat Houston 4-3 on Monday, lost 2-1 in 12 innings Tuesday and prevailed by the aforementioned score in the rubber match Wednesday
The Mariners have already played seven one-run games this season. They have a 4-3 record in such contests. Three were saved by closer Andres Munoz.
Seattle still has yet to have an all-around showing of its usually-stellar pitching and offense. And the team's habit for close games doesn't look like it's changing anytime soon.
Time to give Logan Evans a look?
The Mariners will likely remain without starting pitcher George Kirby through April. Seattle has started Emerson Hancock and Luis F. Castillo (not to be confused with three-time All-Star and fellow Seattle pitcher Luis M. Castillo) in Kirby's absence.
In those three starts, Hancock and F. Castillo have pitched 7.2 innings and have allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 19 hits (one home run). They've struck out five batters and walked eight. The Mariners are 1-2 in those starts.
Seattle called up veteran starting pitcher Casey Lawrence and used him for three innings in relief Wednesday. Unless it's willing to give Hancock another shot, it might be time to try out pitching prospect Logan Evans.
Evans has made three starts for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season and has posted a 4.30 ERA. He's struck out 12 batters in 14.2 innings pitched and has allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits.
Can the offense perform with injuries?
The Mariners got hit with the injury bug in a big way this week. Starting outfielder Victor Robles will be out until at least the All-Star break with a left shoulder fracture. And Ryan Bliss will be out a to-be-determined amount of time with a left biceps tear. Robles suffered his injury Sunday and Bliss tore his bicep Tuesday.
Seattle's offense took a major hit without Robles out of the lineup. Through the first two games of the series, the Mariners mustered five runs and went a collective 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.
Seattle's offensive struggles persisted through seven innings Wednesday. Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam in the eighth and Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double before Arozarena was walked with the bases loaded to give the Mariners the win.
Despite the Mariners' record, they've done a good job at getting runners on-base and generating traffic. Getting them over and in has been the problem. Seattle was able to do that in the final two innings Wednesday, but not without dramatics.
The offense has simultaneously been the Mariners' biggest weakness and is the biggest key for their future success. If Wednesday is a flash in the pan instead of a sign of things to come, every day Robles and Bliss miss will hang large on the club.
Up next
Seattle will face the Texas Rangers in the first of a three-game series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners and Jacob deGrom will start for the Rangers.
