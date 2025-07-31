Seattle Mariners Fans React with Joy to the Return of Former Slugger in Big Trade
The Mariners struck big on the trade market on Wednesday night, re-acquiring All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In Josh Naylor and Suarez, the Mariners have now acquired the two best bats on the trade market as they gear up for a run at the organization's first World Series title. Suarez was with Seattle from 2022-2023, hitting 53 home runs in total before they traded him to the D-backs before the 2024 season.
After the trade was announced, Mariners fans reacted with jubilation on social media:
From @RussellHartness: HE's BACK! @Mariners acquire Eugenio Suarez. VERY GOOD VIBES.
@MarinerMuse simply said: THEY DID IT
@theJagePage just said: BANG
The Marine Layer podcast crew was also fired up:
It's impossible not to be excited about this deal if you are a Mariners fan, as Seattle acquired Suarez without giving up any of their Top 100 prospects, and Tyler Locklear is barely inside the Top 10 of the organization's prospect rankings.
Suarez is a likable player who already has familiarity with the clubhouse, the city and the ballpark. He should fit in seamlessly over the final two months as the M's try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season. He's got 36 home runs this season and will pair with Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez in the middle of the order.
Seattle - and Suarez - will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT. Both teams are 57-52 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
George Kirby will pitch against hard-throwing Kumar Rocker.
