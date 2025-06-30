Seattle Mariners Have Been Extremely Successful Away From T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners completed one of their most daunting road trips of the season on Sunday with a 6-4 win against the Texas Rangers in extra innings.
The Mariners' began the trip on June 20 against the Chicago Cubs. The 10-game voyage away from home also marked the beginning of a stretch of 17 consecutive contests without a day off for the M's.
Seattle's road trip was successful overall. It won a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, split a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins and won a three-game series against the Rangers. The Mariners finished the road trip with a 6-4 record.
Seattle has been one of the better teams in the majors on the road this season. According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR on "X," the Mariners have a 9-4-1 series record on the road this season. Their win in the series finale against Texas gave the team a 10-3 record in rubber matches.
Seattle has the sixth-best road record this season. The club has a 22-21 record away from T-Mobile Park. The teams with better records than the Mariners on the road are the Tampa Bay Rays (20-13), Detroit Tigers (23-18), Cubs (24-19), New York Yankees (22-18) and Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18). All of the teams with a better road record than Seattle would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
The Mariners' would join those aforementioned teams in the postseason. Seattle has a 43-40 record on the season and occupies the final spot in the AL Wild Card standings. It's two games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels. The M's are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the second Wild Card spot and 3.5 games behind the Rays for the top Wild Card spot.
