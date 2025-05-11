Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is Actually Off to Best Start of His Career
The Seattle Mariners lost 6-3 on Saturday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, marking the end of their impressive series win streak. Seattle had won nine straight series for the first time since the 2001 season.
Now 22-16, the Mariners will work to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Though the M's lost, it was another productive day at the plate for Julio Rodriguez, who went 1-for-4 with a run scored. He raised his average to .234, and though that doesn't sound like much, the notoriously slow starter is actually off to the best start of his career.
Take the following graphic from M's insider Luke Arkins, who points out that Rodriguez has the most home runs, best walk rate, lowest strikeout rate and highest on-base percentage through the first 37 games of any of his four professional seasons. (The Mariners have played 38 games, so this graphic is pre-Saturday's game).
Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who can carry a lineup if he gets going, and the M's will look forward to benefiting from it when he does.
The Mariners and Blue Jays will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. The M's will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound, while the Jays will counter with the newly-signed Jose Urena. Miller has struggled this year, going 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA. Urena has an 8.59.
Seattle will start a new series with the New York Yankees on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
