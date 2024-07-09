Mariners Veteran Catcher Returns Back to Tacoma After Clearing Waivers
For the second team this season, the Seattle Mariners designated backup catcher Seby Zavala for assignment. For the second this season, he cleared waivers and was returned to Triple-A Tacoma.
It's been a tough year and a tough situation for Zavala, who was acquired by the Mariners in the offseason trade that shipped Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though he started the year on the 26-man roster, he played sparingly and eventually gave way to Mitch Garver as the true backup catcher. That's what paved the way for him to be sent to Tacoma the first time. After Garver was hit by a pitch and was injured, Savala came back, but did not appear in a game.
Now, his 40-man roster spot is being taken by reliever Gregory Santos, who was just re-instated from the injured list. He'll make his Mariners debut in his first appearance of the season. He was acquired in a trade from the White Sox this offseason.
The 30-year-old Savala is hitting .154 this season with one homer and two RBI. He only has 39 at-bats on the season. In Triple-A, he will be able to be of benefit to the Mariners because he can continue to help develop young pitchers - namely Emerson Hancock, who was also sent back to Triple-A.
Savala is a five-year veteran who has played for the Chicago White Sox, Diamondbacks and Mariners. He's a lifetime .205 hitter with 15 homers. He hit seven homers a season ago.
The Mariners will play the Padres on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
