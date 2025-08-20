Seattle Mariners Make Another Major Lineup Switch Heading into Series Finale
Though rain is in the forecast, the Seattle Mariners are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale at Citizens Bank Park.
First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, 10:05 a.m. PT, as the M's look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the National League East leaders. Seattle lost 12-7 on Monday night, while faltering 6-4 on Tuesday.
The Mariners are currently 2-6 on a tough nine-game road trip. Thanks to slip-ups by those around them in the standings, the M's remain just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and they remain tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League.
The Mariners will be going with a different lineup on Wednesday on Getaway Day, so let's look at some of the changes:
Naylor out
The Mariners' first baseman is taking a seat against tough lefty Jesus Luzardo. It's the third straight game that lefty has started against the Mariners, and Naylor fanned three times in the loss on Tuesday. He's gone 4-for-26 over his last six starts.
Polanco also
Though Polanco has had a reasonably nice bounce back year, he's mired in a major slump right now. He's 5-for-37 since August 7, so he takes a seat against the lefty as well. Cole Young is back in the lineup after sitting in favor of Polanco on Tuesday.
Moore in
Every time Mariners fans see Moore's name in the lineup, they gasp at this point. He's hitting .195 for the season and has just one hit in seven at-bats this month. His playing time has been reduced to almost nothing. In addition to being 1-for-7 in August, he also went 1-for-24 in July and 1-for-30 in June.
Other notes:
- Dominic Canzone is out of the lineup for a second straight day after being hit by a pitch on the wrist on Monday.
- The Mariners will be off on Thursday before starting a homestand over the weekend against the Athletics (Friday-Sunday).
