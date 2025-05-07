Seattle Mariners Make Important Roster Move on Wednesday, Activating New Outfielder
After winning the waiver claim on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners are wasting no time in deploying their latest roster piece.
Outfielder Leody Taveras has been activated to the 26-man roster, well Rhylan Thomas has been set down to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Taveras is in the starting lineup for the M's on Wednesday as they finish out a series with the Athletics in West Sacramento. He's playing right field and batting seventh.
The 26-year-old Taveras is a six-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, helping them win the World Series in 2023. Known as a solid defender and a good runner, Taveras is a lifetime .240 hitter, though he hit .266 with 14 homers and 67 RBI in that 2023 season. He was off to a slow start with Texas this year, hitting just .241 with one homer and eight RBIs. The Mariners are hoping that he can help alleviate the losses of Luke Raley (oblique) and Victor Robles (shoulder fracture), who are both on the injured list until at least July.
Speaking of Robles, the M's are hoping they can find lightning in a bottle again with Taveras. Robles was discarded last season by the Washington Nationals, only to become a huge part of the M's resurgent offense in the second half. He finished the year with 30 steals and a .328 average in 77 games.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 21-14 overall and in first place in the American League West.
They'll be off on Thursday before opening a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers and the return of Matt Brash to the bullpen. Furthermore, Brady explains why Saturday's game featured his possible favorite inning of the season. Also, what's next for George Kirby now that he's made a rehab start? And former M's pitcher Paul Abbott stops by the show, as he now serves as the pitching coach for the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics). CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ THE MAN: Andres Munoz walked a tightrope on Monday night, doing something only done once before in team history. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.