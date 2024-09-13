Mariners Make Very Interesting Lineup Decision at Triple-A with Former Trade Acquisition
When the Tacoma Rainiers took the field on Thursday night at Triple-A, they did so with an unusual lineup on the field: They had noted corner outfielder Dominic Canzone playing center field.
Per @MiLBMariners:
Tacoma Rainiers Lineup.
Samad Taylor SS
Rhylan Thomas RF
Tyler Locklear 1B
Dominic Canzone CF
Jake Slaughter DH
Michael Papierski C
Nick Solak LF
Logan Warmoth 3B
Kobe Kato 2B
Nick Payero SP
Canzone is not known as a great defensive outfielder, so seeing him play a premium defensive position stands out as odd for sure. Since being acquired in a 2023 trade deadline deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Canzone has played only left or right field positionally for the Mariners.
Does the decision to try him out in center represent something more? Or is it just a one-off? Given the presence of Julio Rodriguez, Canzone has no shot at playing center field with Seattle, so are the M's trying to showcase some versatility for a potential off-season trade?
The Mariners currently have Rodriguez, Victor Robles, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger as candidates for the 2025 outfield, so there may not be room anywhere for Canzone. Even if they trade Haniger or Arozarena, the opportunities for Canzone appear slim.
The 27-year-old is hitting .326 in 86 minor league at-bats this year. He has six homers and 19 RBI.
With the Mariners, he's taken 168 at-bats this season. He's hitting just .196 with eight homers and 17 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .208 major league hitter as opposed to a .311 minor league hitter.
At the major league level, the Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
