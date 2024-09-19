Seattle Mariners Manager Talks About Live Batting Practice Session on Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will try to bounce back after an 11-2 loss in Game 1 of a series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The Mariners' opportunity to even the series will come at at 6:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Seattle will deploy a lineup specialized for left-handed pitching with Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes getting the start.
The Mariners' lineup for Wednesday featured some bats that have been seldom-used since Dan Wilson took over at manger: Mitch Garver (designated hitter), Mitch Haniger (right field) and Dylan Moore (third base).
With the playoffs still far from a certainty and just 11 games left in the season, Seattle is trying everything to keep its players ready to go.
One method they tried was bringing some minor league prospects to T-Mobile Park for live batting practice.
The Mariners had several pitchers from their High-A minor league affiliate the Everett AquaSox before Wednesday's game against New York in Seattle. Among the minor league hurlers were former Texas Rangers prospect, left-handed CJ Widger, and former University of Washington pitcher Stefan Raeth.
"Guys trying to get some extra work and trying to see some at-bats here," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "Grateful that they were able to do that today and I think we're going to be alright. ... Just a chance for the guys to be able to see some extra at-bats. Some of the guys that haven't had a chance to see as many at-bats and kind of catch up. We're in a race right now. And being able to stay as sharp as possible in a situation like this is an effort. So it was a chance to do that today."
Among the multiple Mariners getting work in were Josh Rojas, Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger, Leo Rivas and Luke Raley.
A few of Seattle's major leaguers were hit by pitches. Which, based on the Mariners propensity for getting plunked this season (108 hit by pitches — most in the league), might have actually helped for a game sim scenario.
But more importantly, the hope is that the live BP will have prepared Seattle for Cortes. And, by extension, help the Mariners even up the series against New York.
