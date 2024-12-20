Seattle Mariners Now Connected to Potential Hall of Fame 1B in Free Agency
After seeing former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker sign with the Houston Astros on Friday, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in another former D'Backs first baseman: Paul Goldschmidt.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the information on social media:
While the Yankees still are showing strong interest in 1B Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition:
The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too.
The Mariners have been connected to several right-handed hitting first base options, including Walker, Goldschmidt, and Justin Turner. Switch-hitter Carlos Santana has also been a priority for them.
A lifetime, .289 hitter, Goldschmidt has spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks and Cardinals. He is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in the National League in 2022. He is a four-time Gold Glover as well.
The Delaware native is coming off a year in which he hit .245 with 22 homers and 65 RBI. He posted a .302 on-base percentage.
He's 37-years-old and will play part of next year at the age of 38.
For the Mariners, the story remains the same. How much money does Goldschmidt command? Seattle is said to have between $15-20 million to spend, can they get a player with Goldschmidt's resume for that little? Then, is Goldschmidt willing to take a reduced role? The M's already have Luke Raley as a left-handed hitting option at first base, so is Goldschmidt willing to be a platoon player? Or will he spend some time at DH?
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: