Seattle Mariners on Wrong Side of Multiple Missed Umpire Calls in Crushing Friday Loss
I've always been a firm believer in this: Referees and umpires can impact games, but they don't COST teams games.
The same was true on Friday afternoon when the Seattle Mariners lost 10-9 to the San Francisco Giants in 11 innings.
Simply put, the Mariners had chances to flat-out win the game, and they didn't take them. The M's led 1-0 and couldn't hold it. They led 8-6 and couldn't hold it. They couldn't score a single run in the top of the 10th inning despite the gifted man at second base to start the inning and they couldn't muster more than one run on a wild pitch in the 11th. They also played shoddy defense again and didn't make enough big pitches. There was questionable bullpen management by manager Dan Wilson as well.
However, two calls by home plate umpire Sean Barber in the bottom of the 11th loomed large. With the runner at second and nobody out, Carlos Vargas threw a pitch that crossed-up catcher Cal Raleigh. While Raleigh moved awkwardly across the zone, the ball was well within the zone. You can see it on the post below as No. 2. Sam Huff eventually grounded out, but the runner advanced to third. He would eventually score on Willy Adames's game-winning hit.
Then, the second missed call came with one out and and a runner at third. Vargas appeared to throw strike three to Tyler Fitzgerald, but the pitch was called a ball. He walked, eventually took second and scored on the game-winning hit. You can see the pitch below, clearly hitting the zone.
Regardless, the Mariners are now 3-5 on the season. After using every pitcher in the bullpen on Friday, they'll need some length from Bryce Miller on Saturday.
First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.
