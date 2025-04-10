Seattle Mariners Make Roster Move on Off-Day, Leading to Further Questions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are still searching for the short-term replacement to starting pitcher George Kirby.
The 2023 All-Star was shut down during spring training March 7 with right shoulder inflammation. He'll be out until at least early May.
In his stead, Emerson Hancock has started a game and Luis F. Castillo (different from three-time All-Star and fellow Mariners starting pitcher Luis M. Castillo) has made a pair of starts. Neither pitched well enough to earn the position moving forward. The two collectively threw 7.2 innings and allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 19 hits (one home run). They struck out five batters and walked eight.
Seattle is still looking for an answer and optioned Luis F. Castillo to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday.
The Mariners have time to bring up another starting pitcher. If the order of the rotation isn't re-slotted, Luis F. Castillo's next turn up would be Game 2 of a road series against the Cincinnati Reds on April 16.
Because the Mariners have an off day on Thursday and on Monday, the team could elect to skip the spot in the rotation altogether, or they could recall Hancock, or they could give it to top prospect Logan Evans, which we theorized about here.
Since being sent back down, Hancock has made one start in Triple-A. He threw five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run). He struck out five batters, walked two and hit another with a pitch.
Hancock has made 16 starts for the Mariners the last three seasons. But Evans also put together the Rainiers' first quality start of the season Wednesday.
