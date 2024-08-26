Seattle Mariners Outfielder Set to Play Former Squad For First Time With New Team
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the second leg of a six-game homestead at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The first leg of the homestand was successful for the Mariners. They won the first series of the Dan Wilson-era by winning two-of-three one-run games against the San Francisco Giants.
Seattle made a lot of its own opportunities on Sunday's rubber match against San Francisco.
The Mariners stole five bases. One of those bags was snagged by outfielder Randy Arozarena — who will see a lot of familiar faces on Monday against the Rays.
Arozarena played with Tampa Bay from 2020 until he was acquired by Seattle in a trade on July 26 of this season.
Arozarena was a fan-favorite with the Rays and even had a section in left field named "Randy Land." Arozarena was named the American League Championship Series MVP for Tampa Bay in 2020 and was named the AL Rookie of the Year in his first full season with the Rays in 2021.
Arozarena was also named an All-Star in 2023.
The sixth-year pro has made the playoffs every single season he was with the Rays and put out some of the best postseason numbers in the history of the league.
Arozarena had a .349 batting average with 11 home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 playoff games with Tampa Bay, according to Statmuse.
In an article published on Saturday from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Rays bench coach Rodney Linares commented on facing Arozarena for the first time since the trade.
"It's going to be bittersweet. We miss Randy, and we wish him nothing but the best. It's going to be fun watching him. And hopefully he doesn't pose while we're there."
Arozarena's time in Tampa Bay meant a lot to him and he showed it after his trade. Before joining Seattle, Arozarena spent one game watching his former team in the section of Tropicana Field named after him.
The Mariners and Rays are neck-and-neck with each other in the race of the third AL Wild Card standings. Seattle is 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot and Tampa Bay is seven games out going into Monday.
