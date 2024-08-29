Two Top Seattle Mariners Prospects Named Minor League All-Stars
The Seattle Mariners have been regarded as having one of the best farm systems in all of baseball.
The Mariners were ranked toward the middle-bottom of the league in a lot of prospect rankings before the season began. But the rise of players like Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson and Cole Young (just to name a few) has helped Seattle's future players get more and more recognition.
Two more prospects were acknowledged for the performance and development over this past season.
Shortstops Felnin Celesten and Ricardo Cova were both named Arizona Complex League All-Stars on Thursday. The ACL is designated as a rookie league.
Celesten played just 32 games for the ACL Mariners after being promoted from the Dominican Summer League on May 3. He dealt with a series of wrist injuries for which he had surgery a couple weeks ago. He'll be slated to return for fall activities.
Celesten impressed in his few games in the ACL and hit .352 with 27 RBIs. He totaled 17 extra-base hits (10 doubles, four triples, three home runs). He's ranked as the No. 5 Seattle prospect and the No. 72 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
Celesten was also named the ACL's top prospect on Thursday.
Cova started the season in the ACL and played 44 games in the rookie league before being promoted to the Mariners Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts on July 27.
Cova hit .316 with five home runs and 29 RBIs during his time in Arizona and is hitting .235 with nine RBIs in 21 games with Modesto as of Thursday.
Cova has hit a combined .290 with 38 RBIs across 65 total games this season.
A lot of focus in recent weeks has been placed on Seattle's present with the hiring of Dan Wilson as manager and the team's attempted playoff push. But it looks like the feature is quite bright.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
