Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Close to Returning From Injured List
SEATTLE — One of the best relievers on the Seattle Mariners is nearing his return after more than a year away from the field.
Matt Brash was out all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery and was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season while he recovered.
Brash was one of the Mariners' most valuable arms out of the bullpen in 2023. He led the team in appearances (78) and had a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.
Brash has been on a rehab assignment with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, since April 13. In four appearances, Brash has a 4.91 ERA with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.
Brash is in the "homestretch" of his rehab assignment, according to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander.
Hollander spoke with the media before Seattle's game against the Miami Marlins on Friday. In that scrum, Hollander said the next step for Brash is getting him in more game-like scenarios: shorter breaks between outings, mid-inning pivots, etc.
"The next phase of his rehab assignment is to start putting him in more game-like situations," Hollander said Friday. " ... Coming in in a pivot situation in the middle of an inning, shortening up the time between outings, but he's making great progress. Would anticipate that this is the homestretch for his rehab before major league activation. I don't have a date on that yet, because it could change. But he's doing great. Would anticipate we're nearing the final stretch of rehab, though."
Hollander clarified later in the scrum that when Brash is activated, he'll still be ramped up. The Mariners won't instantly have him throwing back-to-backs or three-out-of-four games like he was before his injury.
Brash had a locker in Seattle's clubhouse before the game against the Marlins. That could be because he's with the team during this homestand or it could be an indication he's close to returning.
Brash's return is imminent, and it will be a big addition to a Mariners bullpen that entered Friday third in the majors and first in the American League in innings pitched (99.1).
